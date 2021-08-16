The Witcher: Blood Origin adds 10 new cast members including Lenny Henry

The Witcher: Blood Origin is filling out its cast, with Netflix announcing 10 new additions to The Witcher prequel series.

Mirren Mack (Sex Education) will play Merwyn, while Sir Lenny Henry, who's also set to appear in Amazon's upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show , will play Balor. Jacob Collins-Levy (The White Princess) is playing Eredin, newcomer Lizzie Annis is Zacaré, and Huw Novelli (The Capture) will play Callan "Brother Death".

Francesca Mills (Harlots) is playing Meldof, newcomer Amy Murray is Fenrik, and Nathaniel Curtis, who recently appeared in the BBC/HBO series It’s a Sin, is Brían. Meanwhile, Zach Wyatt (Urban Myths) will take on the role of Syndril and Black Books star and creator Dylan Moran is playing Uthrok One-Nut. They join current cast members Laurence O’Fuarain, Sophia Brown, and Michelle Yeoh.

Set 1,200 years before the events of the original The Witcher series, the six-part prequel will tell the story of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merging to become one.

Declan de Barra will act as showrunner, while The Witcher helmer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is executive producing. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the book series on which the show (and a series of video games) is based, will serve as creative consultant.

Meanwhile, The Witcher season 2 is coming soon, with eight new episodes coming to Netflix on December 17. And that's not all, either – another prequel, this time in the form of an animated movie titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is being released on August 23.

