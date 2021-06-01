The Witcher 3 joins PlayStation Now as part of June's lineup of new games

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available to stream and download on PlayStation Now as part of the streaming service's June lineup of games.

Joining The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition in this month's selection of new PlayStation Now games are Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Sonic Forces, Virtua Fighter 5, Slay the Spire, and Car Mechanic Simulator. Though CD Projekt's RPG classic is the headliner here, the other games going live today offer a little something for fans of multiplayer games, classic platformers, roguelikes, and sims.

In case The Witcher 3 has somehow, miraculously managed to elude you until now, now's the time to check it out if you're a PlayStation Now subscriber. The GOTY edition includes the base game, as well as all available DLC, updates, and the two expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

From now until September 6, you'll be able to stream and download The Witcher 3 on PS4 and PS5, or you can stream it via the official PlayStation Now PC app. Slay the Spire is available until December 6, Virtua Fighter 5 leaves the service on July 5, and the rest of PlayStation Now's new games for June will stick around indefinitely.

The Witcher 3 is getting its big next-gen update sometime in 2021, but it remains an open question whether the PlayStation Now version will support the upgrade. As a reminder, the PlayStation Now versions of Marvel's Avengers and Borderlands 3 blocked their next-gen updates, so we'll have to wait and see what happens when The Witcher 3's next-gen update launches.

