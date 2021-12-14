The WD Black SN850 PS5 SSD has dropped to its lowest ever price

A PS5 SSD deal is a perfect addition to anyone's PS5 setup, and this PS5 SSD offer here bags you one of the very best PS5 SSDs, for its lowest ever price.

Right now, the WD Black SN850 is down to just $199.99 at Amazon - and Best Buy - for the 1TB version with heatsink. This deal is so good, and considering it's also one of the best SSDs for gaming for PC too, it only gets better when considering multiple perspectives. As far as PS5 SSD models go, this one is hard to beat.

As a reminder, the WD Black SN850's premium nature and unique selling point come from its awesome performance which can reach read and write speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and 5,300MB/s respectively.

In our testing, we found that real-world performance did indeed reach close to these quoted numbers - 6996 MB/s read and 5205 MB/s write - so it's proven to be a top performer. The heatsink is a proprietary one so you don't need to worry about adding your own by going down the DIY route and also worrying about warranty voiding possibilities by doing so.

What's more, this is the SSD that PS5 architect Mark Cerny himself has chosen to put inside his own personal machine so you know it's a solid and reliable, but also a top-performing choice you can have confidence in.

Since Sony opened up the SSD for all users to enjoy, there has been an explosion in demand for PS5 SSDs, and a respective explosion in the supply of them. Some PC-models first have come to the fore - with or without their own heatsinks - while other brands have begun crafting their own bespoke PS5 versions. It's a great item to inject into your setup, and getting one of the best for it's lowest ever price offers unparalleled value.

If you're looking for another model, then none of the offers above suit you, then we've got even more PS5 SSD deals listed below for your consideration.

