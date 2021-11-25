The WD Black P10 5TB is under $100 in this unmissable Black Friday external hard drive deal

By

Arguably the best external hard drive for Xbox Series X and Xbox One has a great discount right now

Black Friday external hard drive deals
(Image credit: Western Digital)

If you're reading this, it means you're either looking for the best Black Friday external hard drive deals or the best Black Friday Xbox Series X deals on the market. We've got great news for you then because the WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive is just $99.99 at Amazon, that's a discount of $50 from its RRP. 

The WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive is rarely discounted, which is no surprise given that it is widely considered to be among the best Xbox Series X external drives and the best Xbox One external drives out there. Given that the WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive also featured in the GamesRadar Hardware Awards 2020, I'd say that this puts this Amazon discount in contention of being one of the best Black Friday external hard drive deals so far. 

If you're looking for something besides Black Friday external hard drive deals, we are tracking everything from Black Friday SSD deals to Black Friday gaming chair deals. We're seeing huge discounts from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy on Black Friday gaming PC deals and Black Friday gaming headset deals too. 

If you want to grab this great Black Friday external hard drive deal, securing the excellent WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive for the low price of $99.99, then you'll want to get on it sooner rather than later. 

$99.99 at Amazon

WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon
Save $50 - For those of you looking for Black Friday Xbox Series X external hard drive deals, you really shouldn't sleep on the discounted WD Black P10 5TB Game Drive. With a $50 saving, this is the best way to get all of your favorite backwards and forwards compatible games all in one place, freeing up the internal storage for anything you find on Game Pass.

View Deal

More of today's best Black Friday external hard drive deals

If the offer above doesn't suit you, you'll find more discounts on the best Black Friday external hard drive deals below. 

More of today's best Black Friday deals

When you're done looking at Black Friday external drive deals, why not take a look at the discounts over in our Black Friday gaming laptop deals, Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals, and Black Friday gaming monitors deals hubs. 

Josh West
Josh West

Josh West is Features Editor of GamesRadar+. With over 10 years experience in both online and print journalism, Josh has written for a number of gaming, entertainment, music, and tech publications, including 3D Artist, Edge, gamesTM, iCreate, Metal Hammer, Play, Retro Gamer, and SFX. He holds a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing, has appeared on the BBC and ITV to provide expert comment, written for Scholastic books, edited a book for Hachette, and worked as the Assistant Producer of the Future Games Show. In his spare time, Josh plays bass guitar and video games. Years ago, he was in movies and TV shows that you've definitely seen but will never be able to spot him in.