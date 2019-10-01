The Walking Dead actor Avi Nash says season 10 is a "very fitting end to Danai Gurira’s legacy"

As revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Walking Dead season 10 will feature the departure of Danai Gurira’s Michonne. Avi Nash, who plays doctor Siddiq on the show, has teased what to expect from this year’s big Walking Dead goodbye in a recent interview with GamesRadar+, as well as what it means to say farewell to Danai Gurira as she leaves for pastures new.

Despite being understandably reticent when it comes to outlining exact details about how Michonne makes her final bow in The Walking Dead, Nash shared: “As characters, you’ll be excited to know that Siddiq and Michonne spend a lot of time together… and Michonne’s exit on the show is a very fitting end to Danai’s legacy and the character’s legacy – and Siddiq is a part of that, as he should be.”

For the Walking Dead family of actors, cast, and crew, it’s Gurira’s on-set presence that will be missed most. Nash, though, can’t wait to see what she does next, saying: “For me, as Avi, it was very sad to see her go, but also very heartwarming and exciting as I know she’s going off to do a lot of really great things.” (Since the interview, it’s been announced that Danai Gurira will be writing Americanah for HBO with Lupita Nyong’o cast as the lead.)

Nash continues: “She’s a Tony-award nominated playwright and to know she has more time and space to do some of those things. I’m very excited for her, as sad as I am to have a family member leave and not come to work on the show.”

Gurira herself has recently spoken of her choice to leave, saying, “I struggled through it because it wasn't an easy decision to make,” and told the audience at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Walking Dead panel in July: “I'm very thankful for the experience I've had in ways I can't state right now. My heart does not leave in any way, shape or form. The [Walking Dead] family is forever. The connection between us never ends.”

For now, at least, everything surrounding Michonne leaving The Walking Dead is a closely-guarded secret – but as Nash’s words will attest, season 10 should cement her place as a perennial fan favourite.

The Walking Dead returns to the UK on Monday, October 7 at 9pm on FOX and in the US a day earlier on Sunday, October 6 on AMC.

