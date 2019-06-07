The Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland, finally has a release date

Amid director upheaval and other setbacks, we thought this day might never come. But we finally have an Uncharted movie release date to look forward to. It’s not any old release date, either. It’s one that shows Sony has full faith in Tom Holland’s debut as Nathan Drake eventually turning into a money-spinning franchise and swaggering its way into the pantheon of the best video game movies around.

As per THR, the Uncharted movie release date is set for December 18, 2020. While those across the pond in the UK might not be aware, the holiday season in the US is big business, and a surefire sign as any that this is going to be one of Sony’s jewels in the crown going forward. By comparison, 2019’s equivalent is Jumanji 2, which is sure to be a box-office hit.

The holiday slot also makes up for the big lack of one of the new Star Wars movies skipping out on 2020. The Uncharted movie, even with Nathan Drake’s wise-cracks, wouldn’t have fared too well up against a new instalment from a galaxy far, far away, so it’s nice to see it get some breathing room.

But it’s taken some time for the Uncharted to gain a foothold in the movie business. December saw Stranger Things’ Shawn Levy exit the project, while 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg was only attached in January of this year. Tom Holland has been down to play young Drake for a couple of years now, while an actor hasn’t yet been confirmed to play Nate’s mentor, Sully.

Now, we can relax. Tom Holland has shown he has the charm and sass to carry one big franchise on his young shoulders. I wouldn’t bet against him defining another treasured, iconic role and making Nathan Drake his own for years to come.

Nathan Drake won't be at E3, but take a look at what might rock up with the complete list of E3 2019 games to look forward to.