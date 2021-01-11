The Umbrella Academy season 3 reveals new Sparrow Academy cast members

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast just gained a whole bunch of new faces. The mysterious Sparrow Academy, who we encountered in the season 2 finale of the Netflix show, has now been cast.

Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger : the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

So, who are the Sparrow Academy? First up, there’s Justin H. Min as alternate-universe-Ben. He’s not anything like the Umbrella Academy’s Ben we’ve come to know (i.e. sweet, and also dead). He’s alive in this version of the world, for one thing, but he’s also vicious, pragmatic, and determined to be the group’s leader at any cost.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey’s Justin Cornwell will play Marcus, the leader of the Sparrows who keeps the family in check, while American Horror Story’s Britne Oldford is Fei, a lonely misanthrope who’s usually the smartest person in the room. Suits’ Jake Epstein is Alphonso, armed with a biting sense of humour and Big Hero 6’s Genesis Rodriguez is romantic dreamer Sloane. Author Cazzie David will play Jayme, a loner who doesn’t speak much and whose only friend is Alphonso.

According to Netflix, the seventh sparrow, Christopher, will be played by Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube. Christopher is loyal, trustworthy, and can turn a room freezing cold and induce paralysing fear – and, crucially, a large, telekinetic cube. While this may create more questions than it answers, at least we know why there was a giant cube at the end of season 2 now.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is due to start production next month, but there’s no word on a release date yet. In the meantime, check out our list of the other best Netflix shows to stream right now.