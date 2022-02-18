New Amazon thriller starring Chris Pratt gets summer 2022 release date

The Terminal List, a new thriller series from Prime Video starring Chris Pratt, now has a release date – the show will arrive on the streamer on July 1, 2022, with all eight episodes dropping at once.

Based on James Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, Pratt plays James Reece, a navy SEAL whose platoon is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission – he returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. As new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him and threatening the lives of those he loves.

The cast also includes Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Taylor Kitsch, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Riley Keough, and Jai Courtney. Wu will play Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who finds an ally in Reece and seeks to bring the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he’s fighting against to light. Wu and Pratt are also on board as executive producers, while David DiGilio is the series' showrunner and writer.

This is Pratt's first role as a series regular on the small screen since he played Andy Dwyer in the sitcom Parks and Recreation between 2009 and 2015. His last movie role was also in an Amazon Original – sci-fi actioner The Tomorrow War . The actor's upcoming projects include Jurassic World 3 , Thor: Love and Thunder , and the lead voice role in the Mario movie.