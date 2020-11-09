The Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker is about to start filming, James Gunn reveals

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, a soft-reboot/sequel of Suicide Squad, is set to release in 2021. Although a trailer for the movie hasn’t even been released yet, a spin-off focusing on John Cena’s Peacemaker for HBO Max has already been announced.

On Twitter, and reported by Screen Rant, Gunn revealed that the Peacemaker TV show would begin filming very soon: “Lovely gift from my friends at @Xbox (of course it’s in the busiest time of my life, between two movies & a TV show). But perhaps I’ll find some down time as I begin my mandatory two-week quarantine here in Canada for Peacemaker. #XboxSeriesX #Xbox”

The two films Gunn mentions are The Suicide Squad and Marvel threequel Guardians of the Galaxy 3. While we still don’t know much about The Suicide Squad yet, Gunn has revealed that no character is safe in the movie – apparently even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is in danger of not making it out in one piece. Since it hasn’t been confirmed if Peacemaker will be a prequel or a sequel yet, we can’t count on Peacemaker escaping the movie unscathed either.

Peacemaker will consist of eight episodes, with Gunn writing and directing – and Cena co-executive producing. Steve Agee, who plays both Belle Reve warden John Economos and King Shark in The Suicide Squad, will reprise his role of Economos in the series.

Apart from that, we don’t know a whole lot more about the Peacemaker series, as no other casting or plot details have been revealed yet – aside from the fact that Peacemaker will delve into the titular character's origins.

