The Suicide Squad director responds to rumours that Green Arrow will join spin-off show

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has responded to rumours that Green Arrow will be joining the Peacemaker spin-off series on HBO Max – and he got straight to the point.

“It’s nonsense,” Gunn said when he was asked about the speculation on Twitter. When questioned about his sources, he responded: “My source is me, the guy who is writing all of the episodes and deciding on all the characters.” To be fair, Gunn recently announced via Instagram that the show is connected to the wider DC film universe, so there’s no smoke without fire.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director did express his love for the archer, though, adding: “Side note: as a kid I LOVED Green Arrow. When my friends and I played Justice League, that's who I'd be. I stayed up late one night making myself a little hat.”

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character of the same name, played by John Cena. He’s someone who believes in peace at any cost, even if he has to kill people to get it. Gunn is writing the eight-episode series and will direct, while Cena is co-executive producer. It’s due to start shooting very soon .

The cast of the series is continuing to grow, with Orange Is the New Black’s Danielle Brooks and Terminator 2’s Robert Patrick addition to the show being recently announced . Jennifer Holland will also reprise her role from The Suicide Squad in the series.