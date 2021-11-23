The Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers won’t include any story missions

The upcoming Spider-Man DLC for Marvel’s Avengers won’t include story missions like previous expansions did.

According to IGN , the new Spider-Man DLC's story will be told through audio logs and illustrated cutscenes that can be unlocked by completing new challenges that have been added to the regular Avengers Initiative multiplayer missions.

Marvel’s Avengers gameplay director Philippe Therien explained why the team at Crystal Dynamics decided to go down this route - rather than adding a new campaign - saying that: "We want to spend our efforts on content that everyone can enjoy, so we chose to spend a lot of our energy on the Klaw raid that's coming up at the same time."

Therien adds: "Really that's a simple decision for us. Spider-Man can play all the content, but then we release a piece of content that's good on all platforms. Really that was a decision that's been that way since the beginning." The Spider-Man: With Great Power event is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players with the Klaw raid launching on all other platforms.

Spider-Man will be joining fellow Marvel’s Avengers expansion pack heroes Hawkeye and Kate Bishop, as well as, Black Panther - who was added with the War for Wakanda expansion earlier this year.

Crystal Dynamics recently gave fans their first look at Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers and the web-slinger looks right at home standing beside the likes of Ms. Marvel and Thor. The studio also released a reveal trailer ahead of the DLCs release this month which sees Spider-Man team up with the rest of the Avengers to take down AIM.

The Spider-Man: With Great Power DLC is set to release on November 30, 2021, and will be available exclusively on PS4/PS5.