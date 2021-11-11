Here's our first look at Spider-Man in Marvel's Avengers

Spidey is ready to join the fight against A.I.M

Spider-Man Marvel's Avengers
Spider-Man has finally be revealed for Marvel's Avengers with a first look at the PS-exclusive character.

The Twitter account for Marvel's Avengers posted the art for the character last night, which you can see below, that showcases Spidey taking the fight to A.I.M forces.

The design of Spider-Man is certainly intriguing, hueing closer to the comics than the recent Tom Holland MCU version of the web-slinger, with maybe a touch of Tobey Maguire's original Spider-Man costume in the design. Still, we won't have to wait too long to see what he looks like in action, as Spider-Man's first trailer in Marvel's Avengers is set to go live later today, November 11.

It's been a long time coming for the wall-crawler's debut on PS consoles after it was announced last year that he would be coming to Marvel's Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive character. Since then, Marvel's Avengers has added in a variety of other free characters, such as Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, and Black Panther in the War for Wakanda expansion. 

Because Spider-Man is only coming to PS5 and PS4, this new expansion is being teased as a Hero event, dubbed With Great Power, so we're yet to see what that could mean for players and how substantial it will be. 

If you're planning on checking this out, then the next big Marvel's Avenger update, which includes the Spider-Man Hero event, is set to launch on November 30.

