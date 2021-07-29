The Simpsons producer Matt Selman "would love" to see a Hit and Run remaster

The Simpsons producer Matt Selman has said that he "would love" to see a Hit and Run remaster but that it's "complicated" to make it happen.

In an interview with IGN , Matt Selman - who has been a writer for the show since the late 90s as well as co-writer of not only The Simpsons Hit and Run video game, but also The Simpsons Road Rage, and The Simpsons Game - told the outlet: "I would love to see a remastered version of [The Simpsons: Hit & Run], I would [but] it's a complicated corporate octopus to try to make that happen."

Reminiscing about the development process, Selman also told IGN, "we were all playing Grand Theft Auto at the time and [the] publisher... they just wanted another driving game. And we were like, everyone's playing whatever version of Grand Theft Auto, people need to get out of the cars."

Selam, who is now co-showrunner of The Simpsons continued: "That was a huge creative battle over whether it was just a 'driving around doing missions' game or a 'getting out of the car and doing missions' game. But I do think the battle was worth fighting."

Unsurprisingly enough, Selman isn’t the only staff member on The Simpsons who wants to see the 2003 GTA-inspired game return. Back in 2019, Vlad Ceraldi who produced The Simpsons: Hit and Run also said he could see a similar style working in video games today noting that: "it would be fun to explore those characters and that universe again, that work again."

There were inklings of a Simpsons: Hit and Run sequel had been considered when it was revealed at the beginning of last year that The Simpsons: Hit and Run 2 was in the works at one stage and had a gameplay prototype . However, Hit and Run's senior designer Joe McGinn let fans down gently when he explained why the project never got off the ground stating: "We never got very far before EA won the rights to the Simpsons Movie game, so sadly there was nothing we could do but move on."