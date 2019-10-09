The Simpsons: Hit and Run producer thinks a remaster could happen

The original producer of The Simpsons: Hit and Run has said he thinks the classic adventure in Springfield could be remastered, or even remade, for today's current platforms.

In an interview with LadBible, Vlad Ceraldi expressed his belief that he could see all of the Springfield shenanigans set in the hit TV show's world on "multiple different types of platforms as a remake or remaster."

"It would have to take the parties who are in charge of the property to want that to happen and someone out there to decide that they were going to go out and do it," Ceraldi said, "but absolutely, it would be fun to explore those characters and that universe again, that work again."

As Ceraldi points out, the game would have to get the greenlight from those who own the rights to the title, and you also have to factor in who and how the game could be made, but it's a fun idea nonetheless.

The Simpsons: Hit and Run originally released in 2003 on the GameCube, Xbox and PS2. In a series of games based on the famous family, Hit and Run was one of the standout games and saw you driving around Springfield trying to uncover an alien conspiracy lead by the infamous exterrestrials Kang and Kodos. Hectically driving around Springfield was endlessly fun and it also includes a whole helping of memorable Simpsons quotes fans know and love. Players could take control of multiple characters from the Simpsons in a series of different levels including Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Apu.

Ceraldi is now the director of development at Hothead Games and went onto to tell LadBible why he believed the game was something special. "When you make something, sometimes you know you've made something special. This was one of the ones that we knew we hit the mark," Vivaldi explains, "We didn't know it was going to sell as well as it did - we had high hopes, but it definitely hit its expectations." Hit and Run sold three million copies worldwide, and still holds a place in many people's hearts thanks to a healthy dose of nostalgia.

