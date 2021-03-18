You could win an Xbox Series X mini-fridge stocked with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's new energy drink

Xbox and Dwanye 'The Rock' Johnson have partnered up to launch ZOA, the actor's new energy drink, and they want to give you an Xbox Series X mini-fridge stocked full of the sweet, sweet nectar.

But wait, that's not all, you'll also get a custom ZOA Xbox wireless controller, coasters, and a special pair of sunglasses that look just like Johnson's iconic shades he wore when he was best known as The Rock. The sunglasses absolutely slap, and will be an easy way to help create an excellent The Rock-related Halloween costumes going forward. As far as the energy drinks go, they don't taste half bad - there's no real syrup-y taste which can linger on most other drinks in this genre. The coconut flavor is the best, hands down.

To enter to win the Xbox Series X ZOA mini-fridge and all the other goodies, you'll need to redeem your Microsoft Rewards points for an entry into the sweepstakes. You can do that directly on your Xbox Console or at this link here. The sweepstakes ends on June 1, 2021. And starting March 25, there will be some surprises dropping through Microsoft Rewards, so keep an eye out.

"I may not be a competitive gamer (certainly not counting the years I beat everyone's ass on Madden!!! LOL), but I do know what it means to compete," writes Johnson in a note included in the package. ZOA is Johnson's newest business endeavor, and the man clearly knows that us gamers need caffeine to get through lengthy play sessions. Johnson touts it as a healthy energy drink option - ZOA has zero grams of sugar, which is a somewhat healthier take on the carbonated energy bev than we're used to (a standard can of Red Bull has 37 grams of sugar).

Back in October, Microsoft tested the waters on an Xbox Series X mini-fridge, and it looks like it was smooth sailing and a perfect opportunity to partner up with a beloved actor. The fridge is indeed mini, and is more of a drinks case with a Series X casing around it. You can plug it in at a regular outlet, or, as the fridge comes with a DC cord, pop it in your car. Take that, Pimp My Ride.

To read the partnership announcement in full, head to the latest Xbox Wire.

Want the actual console? Check out our Xbox Series X stock updates.