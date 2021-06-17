The Outer Worlds 2 release date, trailer, and everything else we know

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced during Microsoft and Bethesda’s E3 2021 showcase and it garnered a huge amount of excitement from fans. Its cheeky, self-aware reveal trailer certainly did it some favors, but the community is also simply excited to get more from this beloved franchise.

With the first entry, The Outer Worlds, developer Obsidian Entertainment harkened back to what fans loved about Fallout and other decision-based western RPGs, with a beautiful art style, lots of humor, and plenty of ways to tackle various situations.

As shown in its reveal trailer, The Outer Worlds 2 is still early in development. Because of that, there isn’t a ton of information about the game just yet, but we’ve done our best to bring you everything we know about The Outer Worlds 2.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Since The Outer Worlds 2 is so early in its development cycle, it doesn't have a release date just yet. If we had to guess, we’d say the earliest it could be ready is 2023, though it’s possible it’ll launch after that. Preorders aren’t available yet.

The Outer Worlds 2 trailer is hysterical

Part of why The Outer Worlds 2 gained so much recognition was due to its humorous reveal trailer. It was self-aware and poked fun at video game trailers, bringing up common cliches that always seem to pop up.

Towards the end of the trailer, it was revealed that “the developers haven’t finished the [main character’s] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing [the developers] have finished is the title.”

This line in particular got a huge laugh from viewers.

It’s unclear if any of the assets used during the trailer will be featured in the final product, but if we had to guess, we’d say they won’t.

The Outer Worlds 2 setting will take us to a new star system

New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds. 🚀 ✨ https://t.co/LiO07FpPmm pic.twitter.com/JHkP7l2FYtJune 13, 2021 See more

Obsidian Entertainment tweeted the following alongside the game’s announcement "New star system. New crew. Same Outer Worlds"

That isn’t much to go on, but it does confirm a new setting with new characters. At this point, it’s too early to tell where the game will take place, but we can hope for a nice change of scenery!

The Outer Worlds 2 won’t come to PlayStation

(Image credit: Microsoft)

One of the few things we do know about The Outer Worlds 2 is that it will be exclusive to Xbox and PC. Specifically, it’ll launch for Xbox Series X|S and Windows 10. Of course, this is because Microsoft now owns Obsidian Entertainment, so you can expect any games under that developer to be exclusive to Xbox (and PC).

Having said that, The Outer Worlds 2 will be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one since it comes from a first-party Microsoft studio. This is huge, as it allows more players to experience it at no additional cost.

Will The Outer Worlds 2 have online play?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You shouldn’t expect any multiplayer functionality in The Outer Worlds 2. It’s not totally out of the question, but given the history of its developer Obsidian, The Outer Worlds 2 will likely be strictly single-player just like its predecessor.

A co-op mode or something similar would be neat, but Obsidian isn’t typically known for developing multiplayer games.

What will the Outer Worlds 2 gameplay be like?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Sadly, gameplay for The Outer Worlds 2 hasn’t been shown yet. But that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate! Part of the charm of the original was the way it threw you into situations that could change depending on your choices.

Much like Fallout, you can choose how to respond to certain characters, which could lead to various branching paths in the story. The deep level of customization, not just with your gear, but with your attributes and skills made for an engrossing experience that scratched that western RPG itch.

In The Outer Worlds 2, we’d like to see an expansion of that -- with even more customization to allow for plenty of experimentation.

Another aspect many players would like to see in the sequel is a lengthier campaign. The first entry could be finished in around 12 hours (without venturing into the side content), which was considered “too short” by some. Even completing everything the game has to offer would only take you 36 hours or so.

Obsidian could expand upon its sequel by giving players more areas (or worlds) to explore. The first game never felt too small, but having more planets to explore would extend the longevity of the next game.

We’d also like to see a wider variety of companions to interact with. The ones in the first game were, for the most part, interesting and worth talking to, so we’d like to see Obsidian double down on that and give us more.

The fact that our wish list consists of simply wanting more from The Outer Worlds 2 is a testament to how good the original is.

When will we find out more about The Outer Worlds 2?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Considering the game has only just been announced, it’ll likely be a while before it’s shown off again. Perhaps at E3 2022 (if that’s even a thing), or during another Microsoft showcase. For now, the team at Obsidian Entertainment has its hands full developing Grounded, Avowed, and now, The Outer Worlds 2.

