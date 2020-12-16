The Office (US) is returning to Netflix (UK)

Sitcom fans, rejoice: all nine seasons of The Office (US) are returning to Netflix in the UK and Ireland in January.

Netflix teased the show’s return on Twitter with a quote from Steve Carell’s character Michael Scott, before confirming the news. “Oh my god. Okay, it’s happening! Everybody stay calm. Stay calm! Stay F***ING calm!!” the UK Netflix account tweeted.

An adaptation of the BBC series of the same name, the US version of the popular mockumentary follows the everyday work lives of office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The series ran from 2005 to 2013 with a total of 201 episodes. It was nominated for 42 Emmy Awards and won five of them.

Carell plays larger-than-life regional manager Michael Scott, while Rainn Wilson is his dutiful assistant Dwight Schrute. John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer play will-they-won’t-they couple Jim and Pam, and the series’ ensemble cast includes Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Rashida Jones, Ellie Kemper, and Catherine Tate.

Meanwhile, it’s not such good news for fans of the show across the pond – The Office is leaving US Netflix for NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock. While the first two seasons will be available to watch for free on the streamer, season 3 and beyond will be behind a paywall on Peacock Premium.