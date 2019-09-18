Popular

"We are having conversations" - The Office could be rebooted for NBC’s new streaming service

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” – Wayne Gretzky -- Michael Scott

A solid mantra, for sure, and one that NBC higher-ups could soon be taking as they have reportedly been discussing rebooting The Office for the network’s new streaming service, Peacock.

Speaking to Deadline, NBCUniversal’s Bonnie Hammer, chairman of the tongue-twisting direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises division, candidly revealed that it is her “hope and goal that we do an Office reboot.”

While plans are  the very early stages (“We are having conversations” was the cryptic outline presented by Hammer), it’s clear that NBC has eyes on a follow-up to the wildly popular workplace sitcom that ran from 2005 to 2013 and made stars out of the likes of Steve Carrell and John Krasinski.

It follows on from NBC announcing another reboot in the shape of Battlestar Galactica, which will reportedly involve an “updated, more modern look at the world."

An Office reboot, meanwhile, hasn’t gone down too well with some long-term fans, who are understandably protective of the classic comedy.

Peacock will launch in April 2020 with the likes of the original Office US series and 30 Rock are all present. It joins the increasingly large slate of streaming services either currently out or arriving in the next year. Netflix, Apple+, HBO Max, BritBox, the Disney+ streaming service, Hulu, and many more are already part of a crowded on-demand marketplace. If only there was some way to squeeze them all in.

That’s what she said. (Sorry)

For now, The Office is on Amazon Prime. Here are some of the other best Amazon Prime shows you can watch.

