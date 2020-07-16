The New Mutants gets a new trailer and a virtual Comic-Con panel

The New Mutants movie is getting a panel at Comic-Con At Home, and you have a new trailer to tide you over until then.

The official Twitter account for New Mutants shared the news and the trailer this afternoon. The trailer is a quick introduction to the unfortunate predicament our young meta-human heroes find themselves in: locked in a secure facility that seems committed to making them face their deepest fears for a mysterious end. Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters this ain't. It also features sudden horniness occurring at inopportune times, because this is a movie about adolescence as much as it is about superpowers.

in one week, the New Mutants are coming to #ComicConAtHome! tune in on thursday, july 23 at 2pm pt and join @ira in a special virtual panel with the cast @anyataylorjoy @maisie_williams @henryzaga Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton and director Josh Boone. check out this special look now! pic.twitter.com/BXVHga7PIMJuly 16, 2020

The Comic-Con At Home panel will be held online (like the rest of the convention) and is set to begin at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 9 pm BST on July 23. Q-Force and Daybreak writer Ira Madison the third will lead the discussion, along with being joined by stars Anya Taylor Joy, Maisie Williams, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton, and New Mutants director Josh Boone.

The topic of the panel hasn't been publicly announced yet, though with the film's release date just over a month away, they should have plenty to talk about. On that note, The New Mutants is currently set to debut on August 28 after an extensive series of delays - it was originally set to arrive in 2018, then allegedly underwent reshoots to add a new character and play up the film's horror element - and then was set to arrive in April before the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

With theaters yet to reopen en masse, it's far from a sure thing that The New Mutants will make its latest release date. We'll have to keep an eye on the panel to see if the cast and director have any news to share on that front.