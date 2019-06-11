The new, beautiful Days of Play special edition PS4 is out now and only $300/£280

This summer has brought with it another of Sony's Days of Play events and, along with some cracking price reductions, brought another gorgeous special edition PS4 Slim with it. This new 1TB version is styled with a handsome Steel Black color scheme and features a similar use of the iconic PlayStation symbols that last year's special edition model did. Noice. In my opinion, it’s a winning combination; with the symbols being embossed silver, the machine has a a damn classy look. This is a brilliant looking, limited edition system, and is even more attractive at a price of $299.99 / £279.99.

If you’re new to Days of Play, it’s PlayStation’s annual sale every June. This one runs between June 7-17, right across E3 2019. There are a load of amazing bargains to be had; almost 80 games are on offer right now, ranging from Days Gone to God of War. What’s more, you can get the excellent Gold or Platinum PS4 headsets for a whole lot less - the Gold is just $74.99/£49.99 while the Platinum is $120/£99.99 - and 30% off a 12-month PS Plus subscription. Also, for more savings, be sure to check out our cheap PS4 game deals page.

