The Matrix 4 is rated R for "violence and some language"

The Matrix 4 has officially been rated R.

The Motion Picture Association has rated the film, officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, for "violence and some language." (via FilmRatings.com)

This isn't a huge surprise, considering the other three movies in The Matrix franchise are also rated R. The first trailer featured tons of bullet-flying action, too, so a rating for violence doesn't come as a shock.

The Matrix Resurrections may be arriving in just a few months, but it's still pretty much totally shrouded in mystery. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II recently said he is playing "a different iteration" of Morpheus, the character previously played by Laurence Fishburne (who has said he was not invited back for the fourquel), and the official synopsis for the film teases that the Matrix is "stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before." These details only serve to raise more questions than they answer, though.

Along with the trailer, there's also an official website that lets you choose between the red and blue pill, which then prompts teasers with extra footage not included in the trailer.

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo for The Matrix 4, while Carrie-Anne Moss is back as Trinity, Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, Lambert Wilson is back as The Merovingian, and Daniel Bernhardt returns as Agent Johnson. Lana Wachowski is also back as director (but without her sister Lilly this time round), and also co-wrote and co-produces the film. Newcomers include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris, all playing mystery roles – though a theory suggest Chopra is playing a returning character named Sati.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. Until then, get up to speed on the franchise with our ultimate The Matrix recap.