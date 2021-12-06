The Matrix 4 gets a new teaser – and more "epic announcements" are coming soon

The Matrix 4 has a new teaser – with another trailer and "epic announcements" coming soon.

In the clip, Jada Pinkett Smith returns as Niobe, while we get a new look at Priyanka Chopra's mystery character (which could be Sati). "The most important choice in Neo's life is not his to make," she says. The action-packed teaser also features the meeting between an amnesiac Neo and Trinity again, as well as the duo on the rooftop together. Check out the new footage below.

#MatrixMonday means: ✅ NEW TRAILER ✅ TICKETS ON SALE ✅ Other EPIC announcements The Matrix Resurrections – 12.22.21 #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/RLtc9BqW1sDecember 6, 2021 See more

"#MatrixMonday means: NEW TRAILER TICKETS ON SALE Other EPIC announcements" says the teaser's caption, posted to the official Twitter account for The Matrix 4.

The film, officially titled The Matrix Resurrections, sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, and introduces Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a version of Morpheus. Lambert Wilson is also back as The Merovingian, along with Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Joining the franchise are Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff (potentially as a new Agent Smith), and Eréndira Ibarra. Lana Wachowski returns to direct, and also co-wrote and co-produces, but without her sister Lilly this time.

"In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more," the movie's official synopsis reads. "Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before."

The Matrix Resurrections releases this December 22 in theaters and on HBO Max in the US. In the meantime, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the franchise.