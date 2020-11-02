So, when does The Mandalorian take place in the Star Wars timeline? It’s a question worth asking. After all, the Disney Plus series operates in its own unexplored time period in that galaxy far, far away. It’s at a curious juncture too, both in close proximity to the original trilogy and also close enough to other Star Wars stories for fans to start dreaming about various crossovers.

Thankfully, unlike the MCU timeline, the answer to when The Mandalorian is set (and its position in the franchise relative to the sequels, prequels, and original trilogy) is nice and clear-cut. Here’s an explainer on just how snugly The Mandalorian fits into the Star Wars timeline.

When does The Mandalorian take place in the Star Wars timeline?

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Before anything else, it’s worth knowing that – like our Gregorian calendars in the painfully lightsaber-free real world – the timeline revolves around a single event. In this case, it’s the Battle of Yavin (otherwise known as the first assault on the Death Star in A New Hope). That’s referred to at 0 BBY.

The Mandalorian takes place in 9 BBY – nine years after A New Hope and, interestingly, five years after the Emperor’s defeat in Return of the Jedi. Here is the full picture of where The Mandalorian takes place in the Star Wars timeline – as per current canon.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace – 32 BBY

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones – 22 BBY

The Clone Wars – 22 BBY-19 BBY

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith – 19 BBY

Solo: A Star Wars Story – 13 BBY – 10 BBY

Star Wars Rebels – 5 BBY – 1 BBY

A New Hope – 0 BBY

The Empire Strikes Back – 3 ABY

Return of the Jedi – 4 ABY

The Mandalorian – 9 ABY

Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 34 ABY

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 35 ABY

The Mandalorian timeline: what does that mean for the show?

(Image credit: Disney)

As we’ve already seen from the mysterious bald man at the end of the season 2 premiere, the original trilogy is very much fair game for cameos and after-effects encroaching on The Mandalorian’s territory. Half a decade on the Empire has crumbled, with remnants – such as Moff Gideon and his splinter group – attempting to fill in the power vacuum. The Mandalorian season 2 takes place immediately after the first, so no change on that front moving forward either.

There’s also a quarter-of-a-century gap between The Mandalorian and the sequel trilogy. Now that the Skywalker Saga has concluded, it’s highly unlikely Mando will show up in a post-Episode 9 adventure, though Baby Yoda may just appear given his species extensive lifespan and the fact he’s ‘only’ 50 years old in 9 BBY.

Perhaps more interesting from a storytelling point of view is the fact that The Mandalorian has two decades to play with. Outside of non-canon stories and side books, this period has been left relatively untouched. Luke, Leia, and Han are still out there, for all intents and purposes, and Clone Wars lead Ahsoka Tano is now three decades older (and wiser) than when we last saw her. There is scope, too, for the likes of Rebels and other Clone Wars characters to show up, should The Mandalorian creators wish it.

For now, though, The Way is clear for Mando to forge out his own path on the Star Wars timeline – but the events of the original trilogy and the still loom large in the background. For more on the franchise's future, check out all the upcoming Star Wars movies.