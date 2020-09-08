The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau compares season 2 to Game of Thrones

After almost a year of no The Mandalorian season 2 news, we're seemingly being flooded by revelations. First, there was the announcement of a release date. Now, thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we have our first images from the new season.

Accompanying the first-look at the new season came a whole host of interviews with the cast and crew.

Jon Favreau, who acts as showrunner and will direct the season 2 premiere, spoke about how the new series will introduce a larger story this time around. “The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” Favreau told EW. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show.”

Favreau also compared the new series to Game of Thrones, which famously juggled a half-dozen characters almost every episode. “As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines,” he said. “The world was really captivated by Game of Thrones and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines – that's very appealing to me as an audience member.”

Those new storylines look set to be about some very familiar faces, including Ahsoka Tano and potentially Boba Fett. However, Gina Carano, who plays Cara on the show, poured some water on the abundant casting rumours that have come out over the last year. “Some of them are true, some are not sure,” she added.

We'll find out more when The Mandalorian season 2 reaches Disney Plus on October 30.