The Mandalorian has digitally removed Jeans Guy from Star Wars canon

Everyone’s new favourite character in The Mandalorian season 2, Jeans Guy, has been wiped from the Star Wars canon. The character (or, most likely, crew member) showed up in the background of season 2, episode 4 while Mando, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga invade an Imperial base.

Despite excitement about jeans being confirmed as an existing item of clothing in the Star Wars canon, the goof has now been digitally erased from the episode on Disney Plus. Jeans Guy lives on only in our memories, now.

RIP JEANS GUY: The now infamous "Jeans Guy" blooper in Chapter 12 of #TheMandalorian has been digitally removed. 👖 pic.twitter.com/KEMYAGFCYtNovember 27, 2020

Star Wars has a history of embracing its background-weirdness, with a stormtrooper bumping his head in Star Wars: A New Hope being kept in the final cut, and a character dashing around with an ice cream maker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Apparently, Jeans Guy was just one step too far – so there’ll be no action figures or Wookieepedia pages on the way.

Although the casually-dressed character may no longer be a part of The Mandalorian’s canon, the latest episode, Chapter 13, introduced Ahsoka Tano into live-action – and name-dropped Grand Admiral Thrawn. If that wasn’t exciting enough, the planet Tython, where Mando and Baby Grogu are headed next, has a deep connection to the Jedi and Star Wars lore.

Amid all the revelations of the last episode, you might have forgotten that Moff Gideon is hot on the Razor Crest’s trail with his Dark Troopers – but now that Mando has a lightsaber-resistant weapon made from Beskar, we’re confident the gunslinger will be able to hold his own in a fight against the Darksaber.

As for Jeans Guy, well, in the enduring words of Luke Skywalker – “no one’s ever really gone.” The character is immortalised in plenty of memes, after all.

