The Mandalorian: Boba Fett likely already made an appearance in the first season

That Star Wars character returning in The Mandalorian season 2 is already the talk of the galaxy. But, as it turns out, he’s likely already been back and on our screens in the Disney Plus series – as early as just over halfway through The Mandalorian’s first season.

This year has been roughly two decades long, so let’s rewind a little to December 2019. In The Mandalorian’s fifth episode, Mando is tasked with aiding a young bounty hunter in his pursuit of the mercenary Fennec Shand on Tatooine – the same planet he returns to in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere.

Of course, with Din Djarin being involved, things inevitably go sideways. A stand-off ends with Shand and, later, the young bounty hunter dead. At the episode’s end, a mysterious figure is seen standing over Shand’s body.

(Image credit: Disney)

While we have no official confirmation on the identity of the caped individual, all signs certainly point to it being Boba Fett. Not only is he wearing a similar get-up to when we next see him in The Mandalorian season 2, but he’s also now got a track record for skulking around in the shadows on Tatooine. The only other culprit would be Cobb Vanth, though the armour would have been a big giveaway if it were him.

Whatever Boba has planned for either Mando – or Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal and his storied Star Wars history – remains to be seen, but it’s a nice reminder that Jon Favreau and his team have been laying the breadcrumbs for one of the show’s most prominent mysteries for nearly a year now.

