The Mandalorian: Boba Fett likely already made an appearance in the first season

That Star Wars character returning in The Mandalorian season 2 is already the talk of the galaxy. But, as it turns out, he’s likely already been back and on our screens in the Disney Plus series – as early as just over halfway through The Mandalorian’s first season.
This year has been roughly two decades long, so let’s rewind a little to December 2019. In The Mandalorian’s fifth episode, Mando is tasked with aiding a young bounty hunter in his pursuit of the mercenary Fennec Shand on Tatooine – the same planet he returns to in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere.
Of course, with Din Djarin being involved, things inevitably go sideways. A stand-off ends with Shand and, later, the young bounty hunter dead. At the episode’s end, a mysterious figure is seen standing over Shand’s body.
While we have no official confirmation on the identity of the caped individual, all signs certainly point to it being Boba Fett. Not only is he wearing a similar get-up to when we next see him in The Mandalorian season 2, but he’s also now got a track record for skulking around in the shadows on Tatooine. The only other culprit would be Cobb Vanth, though the armour would have been a big giveaway if it were him.
Whatever Boba has planned for either Mando – or Timothy Olyphant’s Marshal and his storied Star Wars history – remains to be seen, but it’s a nice reminder that Jon Favreau and his team have been laying the breadcrumbs for one of the show’s most prominent mysteries for nearly a year now.
