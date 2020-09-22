The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito seemingly confirms season 4 is happening

The Mandalorian season 2 may be arriving next month – but one of its stars is looking a little further afield, teasing answers to the Star Wars show’s mysteries in the coming years, while also seemingly confirming the existence of a fourth season on Disney Plus.

“We’re living in a universe that is huge and there’s so much to explore,” the Moff Gideon actor told People. “So I think this show is going to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s gonna come in season 3 and season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers.”

OK, so two major takeaways there – one, don’t expect the mystery of Baby Yoda (AKA The Child) or perhaps any future planet-sized posers to be revealed in The Mandalorian season 2. Secondly, The Mandalorian season 4 is A Thing. Previously, The Mandalorian season 3 was the only future season reportedly confirmed.

Of course, news of a fourth season is hardly a shocker for a show of such scope and success, though it’s worth noting that nothing has been officially confirmed in that regard. Esposito could just be playing the long game and slipped up.

Speaking of the long game, though, it’s refreshing to hear that Star Wars has mapped out its future, at least on the small screen. Daisy Ridley revealed earlier this month that Rey’s big Palpatine twist was only locked-in midway through filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Now, seeds are being sown and plans are being planted, something evidenced in the recent trailer. The Mandalorian season 2 could be the start of something much, much bigger in a galaxy far, far away.