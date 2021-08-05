The Last of Us gets a shoutout from an Olympics commentator

An Olympics commentator just dropped a reference to The Last of Us out of nowhere.

Just below, you can see a clip which appeared on The Last of Us subreddit earlier this week. The clip itself is from the Women's Freestyle 68kg Wrestling category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, and one commentator references the fact that wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock loves zombie moves, before adding that "she's nearly the last of us" as she closes in on the final.

That sure is a reference to Naughty Dog's hit horror series alright. We hope the commentator didn't sprain anything in the reach for this reference, and that Mensah-Stock wasn't tempted to bring her love of the series to the ring and start throwing bricks at the other contestants.

Mensah-Stock would eventually go on to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's Wrestling category while representing the U.S. Her commanding victories saw her winning the semi-final match 10-4 and taking the gold medal through a 4-1 victory in the final.

This is hardly the first video game reference to crop up at the current Olympics in Japan. Last week, an athlete won the gold medal in the shooting category while wearing Ciri's Witcher medallion from CD Projekt's hit series, and during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Games, music from Dragon Quest, Final Fantasy, and other famed sagas were used to welcome teams to the arena.

