The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro bundle and more accessories revealed

The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro Bundle has been announced by PlayStation to coincide with the release of Naughty Dog's upcoming sequel.

The bundle, seen above via PlayStation's new blog post, includes a uniquely designed matte finish PS4 Pro featuring engravings inspired by Ellie's tattoos, alongside a similarly themed DualShock 4 controller, a physical copy of The Last of Us 2, alongside a code to redeem bonus digital content such as a dynamic PS4 theme.

It'll also launch alongside a number of other pieces of officially licensed merch inspired by Ellie's new journey across post-apocalyptic America.

These include a Limited Edition Gold Wireless Headset boasting the game's logo and Ellie's fern tattoo, alongside an Officially Licensed Seagate 2TB Game Drive, which features an equally gorgeous engraving inspired by the heroine of the upcoming PS4 exclusive.

The PS4 Pro Bundle will cost $399.99, but you'll be able to pick up the Last of Us 2 themed DualShock 4 separately for $64.99, while the Gold Headset and Seagate Drive will set you back $99.99 and $89.99 USD respectively.

This is potentially the last themed PS4 Pro we'll see before the launch of PS5, though the upcoming launch of Ghost of Tsushima could give us one more special tie-in bundle until all the focus is on PlayStation's next-gen plans.

Meanwhile, here's all the info you need for your Last of Us 2 pre-orders, guaranteeing your copy of the game before it launches worldwide on June 19, just one month from now.

For more, check out everything revealed in Last of Us 2's Outbreak Day info drop