The Game Awards 2020: Date set and new reveals are coming

The Game Awards 2020 have an official date and location - three locations, as a matter of fact.

The event's official Twitter account made the announcement, confirming that the annual celebration of video games will air on Thursday, December 10, with live online broadcasts from Los Angeles, London, and Tokyo. TGA 2020 will also introduce a new Innovation in Accessibility award for software and hardware that make games easier to play for more people.

📣🎉 SAVE THE DATE 🎉📣THE GAME AWARDSThursday, December 10LIVE FROM🔴 Los Angeles🔴 London🔴 TokyoA Multiworld Of Wonder Awaits... #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/mORkXshPUdSeptember 23, 2020

The event will eschew live audiences this year as you'd expect, but executive producer Geoff Keighley confirmed that it will still feature the usual assortment of awards, announcements, and musical performances. While Keighley said he was initially hesitant about whether the show would be able to feature the usual headline-grabbing new game reveals and trailer drops in light of the pandemic, he said industry leaders told him they'd have plenty to contribute.

"The thing that I'm worried about more than anything is that - there's so much anticipation for the show - is that we don't have big games to announce to the fans, then that becomes a disappointment too," Keighley said. "So I talked to all the game companies and they're like 'no, we've got great content to kind of show fans around games,' and they're really excited to show that."

The team behind The Game Awards is watching how other awards shows have handled their transitions to social-distancing friendly presentations, and Keighley says they're taking notes on what works well and what doesn't.

In case you're wondering, Geoff Keighley isn't sure about whether Cyberpunk 2077 will be eligible for consideration this year either, since it's coming out just 3 weeks before the show: "we're still figuring out how that's going to work out".