The Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show return on June 13

GamesRadar is delighted to confirm the return of our flagship games showcase, the Future Games Show, broadcasting on June 13.



The Future Games Show will be part of an exciting double-header digital show with PC Gamer's The PC Gaming Show. The Future Games Show celebrates games across all platforms and genres, from AAA to indie, with over 45 million views across three shows to date.

Together, the events provide a platform for major releases and smaller projects alike, showcasing the full spectrum of the most-exciting developments in gaming.

What is the Future Games Show?

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show debuted in June 2020 and was hosted by Uncharted stars Nolan North and Emily Rose. This was followed by the Future Games Show @Gamescom in August 2020 and Future Games Show: Spring Showcase in March 2021. Previous games featured at the Future Games Show include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Back 4 Blood, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Sifu, and Bright Memory Infinite. The Future Games Show has featured over 40 publishers including Sony, Warner Bros. Games, Ubisoft, Team17, and many more.



In case you missed it, you can catch up with all the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase game reveals right here. The Future Games Show on June 13 will feature a mix of indie and AAA titles across all formats, including PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile.

What is The PC Gaming Show?

(Image credit: Future)

The PC Gaming Show began in 2015 with the goal of uniting the disparate creators and hardware makers that comprise the hobby under one roof, shining a light on the vibrancy of the open gaming platform. Previous games featured at the PC Gaming Show include Borderlands 3, Valheim, XCOM 2, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Warframe, Baldur's Gate 3. Past broadcasts have featured Xbox, Intel, AMD, Oculus VR, and legendary game designers like Warren Spector. Read more of the show's history in " The history of the PC Gaming Show ." You can watch the full 2020 PC Gaming Show right here.

Join the Future Games Show and PC Gaming Show!

To take part in the Future Games Show please contact:



Editorial:

daniel.dawkins@futurenet.com

james.jarvis@futurenet.com

Sponsorship:

gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com

tom.parkinson@futurenet.com



To take part in the PC Gaming Show please contact:



Editorial:

Evan.Lahti@futurenet.com

Sponsorship:

gabrielle.kessler@futurenet.com

