The full list of BAFTA 2018 winners, including Death Stranding’s Guillermo del Toro winning big

The BAFTAs 2018 are a great litmus test for the biggie: The Oscars 2018. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is showing signs of sweeping the board, judging by their performance at Britain’s premiere movie awards. Plus, there’s a good chance that awards season is going to be dominated by a small handful of movies this year – so who won?

The full list of winners is below, including Hideo Kojima’s BFF (and Death Stranding alum) Guillermo del Toro taking home the award for Best Director. His speech was quite something too, so be sure to watch that below before scoping out the winners.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, sadly, didn’t win a single award but, interestingly enough for fans of Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, two of those movie’s shining lights went head-to-head in the Rising Star category – and one came out on top.

Watch 👀 Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aSFebruary 19, 2018

Best Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Director

Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)

Dennis Villenueve (Blade Runner 2049)

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) – WINNER

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Leading Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) – WINNER

Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Leading Actress

Annette Bening (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer (All The Money in the World)

Hugh Grant (Paddington 2)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Supporting Actress

Allison Janney (I, Tonya) - WINNER

Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (The Ghoul)

Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan (I Am Not a Witch) – WINNER

Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper (Jawbone)

Lucy Cohen (Kingdom of Us)

Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Lady Macbeth)

Film not in the English Language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden - WINNER

Loveless

The Salesman

Documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro – WINNER

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Animated Film

Coco – WINNER

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Steven Rogers (I, Tonya)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)

Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER

Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name) – WINNER

Armando Ianucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider (The Death of Stalin)

Matt Greenhalgh (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)

Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)

Simon Panarby, Paul King (Paddington 2)

Original Music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Editing

Baby Driver – WINNER

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Production Design

Beauty and The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water – WINNER

Costume Design

Beauty and The Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Make Up and Hair

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour – WINNER

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk – WINNER

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

British Short Animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart – WINNER

British Short Film

Aamir

Cowboy Dave – WINNER

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

EE Rising Star Award (as voted for by the public)

Daniel Kaluuya – WINNER

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothee Chalamet