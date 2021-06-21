The Flash set pictures reveal first look at Michael Keaton back as Batman

The Flash set pictures have revealed the first look at Michael Keaton back as Batman.

The DC movie is currently in production, and photos of the main cast in action have hit the internet. Check out Keaton back as an older Bruce Wayne below.

Sasha Calle was also spotted in full costume as Supergirl, after director Andy Muschietti revealed the logo of her suit on Instagram. The costume bears some resemblance to Henry Cavill's Superman suit, which could suggest a SnyderVerse connection (despite the fact that Zack Snyder's Justice League is not considered part of the main DCEU canon).

A set video of Supergirl has also appeared online, showing the hero touching down from the air.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Kiersey Clemons as Iris West were also spotted. Barry appears to be wearing a particularly distinctive ring, which could be similar to one he wears in the comics that contains his Flash suit. If that's the case, it's possible that this scene comes towards the end of the movie.

Plus, another member of the Justice League (sort of) appears in the images. A picture of Wonder Woman can be seen on a bus, suggesting The Flash movie will have some obvious links to the rest of the DCEU.

This is our first look at Keaton back in the role he first played in Tim Burton's Batman, and again in Batman Returns. There was some doubt about whether Keaton would definitely be returning, but he was recently confirmed to be back as the Caped Crusader – and Muschietti posted Keaton's Batman logo to Instagram, mysteriously splattered with blood.

The Flash is expected to take inspiration from the Flashpoint comic book story, which saw Barry travel back in time to try and prevent his mother's death, and accidentally ruin the main timeline in the process. The Batman who helped Barry set things right was in fact Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas Wayne. In the film, it seems this role will be played by Keaton's version of Bruce instead. Ben Affleck will also be reprising his Batman role in the movie, which he first played in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It's looking very likely that The Flash will be DC's way into the multiverse.

As for the rest of the cast, Maribel Verdú will play Barry's mother Nora Allen, with Ron Livingston taking over from Billy Crudup as Henry Allen due to scheduling conflicts.

The Flash is due for release November 4, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.