The Fallout 76 Legendary bug in the latest patch will be addressed in a rapid hotfix, Bethesda says

Fallout 76 has been on the uptick for the past few months, but it's still not without some problems, and after its latest update, that list of problems has gotten a bit longer. Per the latest Fallout 76 patch notes , patch 11 was supposed to improve Power Armor and Legendary loot, among other things, but the update also introduced several new issues. Bethesda says these will be addressed in follow-up hotfixes, starting with a small update coming today, July 18.

The first hotfix is targeting the most egregious bug: Legendary enemies not dropping Legendary loot. Patch 11 was supposed to make it so that Legendary loot appears on enemy corpses much faster so that looting isn't delayed. Ironically, it's made dropped Legendaries disappear altogether in some instances, as many players have reported on the game's subreddit and forums. The confusion around this bug was compounded by the fact that some non-Legendary enemies have been showing up with Legendary titles but, obviously, not dropping Legendary items.

Patch 11 was also meant to fix bugs that could lock players in Power Armor, remove armor pieces when players exited their armor, and cause players to waste Stimpaks while wearing Power Armor. To allow for these changes, everyone's Power Armor was unequipped, and equipped pieces were moved to storage. However, some players have reported that the Power Armor they were wearing before the patch has up and vanished, even after checking their Stash and inventory. After playing Fallout 76 after the patch, we found that our all Power Armor was indeed safely in our storage, but we certainly can't speak for everyone and Bethesda says it's looking into reports of missing armor.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

"We’re actively investigating reports from some players who stated that they’re missing Power Armor pieces following Patch 11, as well as issues like some events and daily quests that aren't completing correctly, stability issues, and more," Bethesda said in a blog post . "While we don’t have updates to share on these issues just yet, we are actively investigating everything you’ve been reporting to us and we are looking to address as many of these bugs as we can with future updates."

This isn't the first time a Fallout 76 update has bungled the features it was meant to fix, and as PC Gamer reports, some players are now calling for a test server in the hopes of making this the game's last buggy patch - or at least the last patch so buggy that it requires several hotfixes. You can't make a public test server out of Reddit threads and Bethesda hasn't said anything about one for Fallout 76, but opening a PTS has worked well for The Division 2, Anthem, and even Bethesda's own Elder Scrolls Online, so it's at least a valid suggestion. Here's hoping the upcoming Wastelanders expansion , which will add human NPCs to the game (!), launches relatively bug-free.