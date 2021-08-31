The Expendables 4 is in the works with Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone returning

The Expendables 4 is in the works with series stars Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture set to return, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Megan Fox, Curtis Jackson (AKA 50 Cent), and Tony Jaa will also star in the fourth installment of the action franchise. Scott Waugh, who helmed 2014's Need for Speed, is directing and production is due to start in October.

The first Expendables movie came out in 2010, with sequels following in 2012 and 2014. All three movies starred Statham, Stallone, Lundgren, and Couture and the series has also featured appearances from big names like Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Antonio Banderas, Wesley Snipes, and Harrison Ford. Stallone also directed the first movie and co-wrote all three movies, although it hasn't been confirmed if he's back in the screenwriting chair for outing number four.

The series follows a group of elite mercenaries – the titular Expendables – led by Barney Ross (Stallone). However, The Hollywood Reporter writes that this time around it'll be Statham's character, Lee Christmas, who has the biggest gun. The group's missions have included overthrowing a Latin American dictator, seeking revenge against a rival mercenary, and dealing with a ruthless arms dealer. Plot details for the fourth movie are being kept under wraps for now, though, although it's been revealed that Fox is playing the movie's female lead.