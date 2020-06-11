The Division 2 title update coming next week ahead of Warlords of New York season 2

The Division 2 is getting a big update Tuesday, June 16, ahead of season two of Warlords of New York, which launches the following Tuesday, June 23.

Ubisoft Title Update 10 is focused on "game health and generosity," which equates to buffs for almost every weapon in the game, more rewarding loot, higher-quality crafted items and improved vendor stocks, as well as general balancing tweaks and bug fixes. This is all in preparation for Warlords of New York's big season two launch, which will bring along a new Manhunt, 12 weeks of events, and a new reward track.

Season two will follow in season one's footsteps by introducing two new exotics, a skill variant, and a gearset for players to earn. The big season two expansion is included with Warlords of New York, but you can also buy a season pass for even more goodies that help you along with progression.

All Division 2 players will have access to the gameplay balance, loot, and bug fix updates as well as the Level 30 version of the new Operation Iron Horse raid.

Warlords of New York is The Division 2's biggest expansion yet, bringing players back to New York City - albeit in the Lower Manhattan this time - to run and gun through famous landmarks like the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges, Chinatown, and Wall Street. Season one kicked off March 2 and introduced players to Aaron Keener, a former Division agent gone rogue. Ubisoft says we'll learn more about season two in the days leading up to launch.

For players just jumping in for the first time, don't go it alone! Here are some essential The Division 2 tips for beginners, straight from the devs themselves.