The Division 2's Warlords of New York update is live ahead of schedule

The Division 2 's big Warlords of New York expansion went live Monday, which is actually a whole day earlier than the planned March 3 launch. No one knows for sure why Ubisoft jumped the gun, but we're not complaining.

GamesRadar's Ford James was able to play some of Warlords of New York early and talk with associate creative director Yannick Banchereau about why it's the best time to revisit The Division 2 . The massive update takes players back to New York City, this time to explore an area the original Division left out of its New York setting: lower Manhattan. There you'll explore four new zones; Battery Park, Financial District, Civic Center, and Two Bridges; and a new base of operations called Haven.

You'll also have the chance to see some of New York's most famous landmarks, including Chinatown, the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges, and Wall Street. Of course, you'll need to do so in between firing rounds, but at least you'll beat the crowds.

Given the immense amount of content it adds, the $30 price for Warlords of New York feels about right. Alternatively, if you're new to The Division 2, you can pick up the Ultimate Edition for $80 and get all year one content for free.

The update includes a narrative expansion that puts you in pursuit of returning rogue agent Aaron Keener; new items, gear, skills, and level progression; and a ton more. Check out the complete list of changes from Ubisoft .

