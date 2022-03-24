The Dark Side is on show in this exclusive Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer

With just a few weeks to go until launch, it's time to give the bad guys of the Star Wars universe a time in the spotlight in this exclusive Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer.

Debuting as part of the Future Games Show, the trailer features a variety of familiar and totally evil faces, from the likes of Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Count Dooku, Emperor Palpatine, Supreme Leader Snoke, and General Grievous.

There's even a little Kylo Ren Rocky-style training montage in the middle, complete with a little nod to just how weirdly hench Adam Driver is in the most recent Star Wars trilogy.

We also get a look at the Emperor's Clone Troopers, which may be ready to execute Order 67, but they're going to do it in style.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga drops on April 5, 2022 for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. The game brings to life in Lego form all nine Star Wars saga movies, with the developer's trademark humor and wit.

With a tonne of new features such as a closer camera angle and upgradable abilities, a plethora of side questions, over 300 characters to play as, anyone who's a Star Wars or Lego game fan is going to be very, very happy - and very, very busy too.

You can play the trilogies in any order, and zip about between the planets you've unlocked at the touch of a button. It's a huge world, and there's so much to see and do come April 5.