The Crown's Emma Corrin to star in new adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover

Good news for anyone who doesn't like seeing Emma Corrin in modern-day costumes – The Crown star's next project is another period drama. She'll play the lead role in a new adaptation of Lady Chatterley's Lover, Deadline reports.

Based on D.H. Lawrence's classic – and ahead of its time – novel of the same name, Lady Chatterley's Lover follows the life of the titular Lady, a wealthy woman who finds herself married to a man she doesn't love (sound familiar…?).

Lady Chatterley engages in a passionate affair with a gamekeeper on her estate and the book became notorious for its explicit descriptions of sex. First published in 1929, the book wasn't openly published in the UK until 1960 and it was banned for obscenity in the US, Canada, Australia, India, and Japan.

The story has been adapted for the screen multiple times, the most recent being a BBC movie in 2015 starring Holliday Grainger, Richard Madden, and James Norton. Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will direct the new movie adaptation, while David Magee, who previously wrote Life of Pi , penned the script.

Leading lady Corrin rose to fame with her award-winning turn as Princess Diana in the Netflix drama series The Crown, and we can next see her star alongside Harry Styles in Amazon drama My Policeman . Meanwhile, the Diana torch is being passed onto Kristen Stewart, who'll play the princess in Spencer , a biopic directed by Jackie helmer Pablo Larraín. The movie centers on a weekend over Christmas at Sandringham when Diana made the decision to leave Prince Charles.