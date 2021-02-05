Amazon romantic drama adds The Crown's Emma Corrin to star alongside Harry Styles

Amazon Studio's romantic drama My Policeman has added The Crown's Emma Corrin to its cast. Corrin will star alongside Harry Styles, replacing Lily James who has left the project.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman takes place in the '90s, when the arrival of Patrick, an ill and elderly man, into Tom and Marion's home triggers the exploration of events from 40 years ago – the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal. Corrin and Styles will play Marion and Tom.

Corrin is best known for her role as Princess Diana in The Crown season 4 on Netflix, a performance that recently earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her debut movie role was in 2020's Miseducation, about a group of protestors from the Women's Liberation Movement seeking to disrupt the 1970 Miss World competition in London. Corrin played the Miss South Africa contestant.

Meanwhile, Styles may be best known for his musical career, but since his debut feature role in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017, he has started to make a name for himself as an actor. He is currently filming Don't Worry Darling , another period piece – but a psychological drama this time.

Directed by Olivia Wilde (her second feature film after 2019's high school comedy Booksmart), Styles stars alongside Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. The latter recently poured praise on his co-star , telling Entertainment Tonight : “Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met."