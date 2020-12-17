Chris Pine praises Don’t worry Darling co-stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh

Chris Pine has nothing but love for his co-stars in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed Don’t Worry Darling. Pine appears in the movie alongside Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in the '50s-set thriller, and he was very complimentary in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight .

“Florence is an incredible actress,” he said of the Midsommar actor, who he previously worked with on 2018’s Outlaw King. “I can't speak more highly of her. This is the second time I've worked with her and every time I work with her, I say, 'I have to meet your parents, because however they raised you, they should be teaching seminars.”

He heaped the praise on Styles, too, saying: “Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met. Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool. It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard.”

Don’t Worry Darling is Wilde’s sophomore feature after 2019’s high school comedy Booksmart. Pugh and Styles play a married couple, with Pugh’s housewife beginning to doubt her sanity after she starts to notice strange goings-on in her neighbourhood – some behind the scenes shots of the pair in period costume recently hit the internet. “The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful. The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted,” Pine added. “Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants.”