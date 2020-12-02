Harry Styles and Florence Pugh pictured on the set of Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling

Following her directorial debut with Booksmart, Olivia Wilde is back with Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and former One Direction member and Dunkirk actor Harry Styles.

Pictures of the two leads on the set in costume have hit the internet. Both are in '50s style dress, with Pugh sporting what looks like a housecoat and Styles in two different suits. The pair are playing husband and wife Jack and Alice in the film, which Collider reports is set to revolve around Pugh’s character doubting her sanity after beginning to notice strange goings-on in her community. Meanwhile, Styles’ Jack hides a secret from Alice. Check out the pictures below.

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles on the set of 'Don’t Worry Darling' today! pic.twitter.com/X8yyXsbRaQDecember 2, 2020

Harry Styles looking handsome as ever on the set of 'Don’t Worry Darling' in 2 different suits pic.twitter.com/QKI4Z5KlkxDecember 2, 2020

Florence Pugh looking stunning as ever on the set of 'Don’t Worry Darling' pic.twitter.com/ncPggYpUCcDecember 2, 2020

Other pictures apparently suggest that the seemingly-utopian town the film takes place in is called Victory.

The utopian and isolated town in which Olivia Wilde’s #DontWorryDarling takes place is named Victory! pic.twitter.com/3iMwt60QPSDecember 1, 2020

Another image of the film was posted previously, showing off what looks like a party scene with Styles and Pugh.

New picture of Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the set of 'Don’t Worry Darling'! pic.twitter.com/EfxHQVw4q6November 24, 2020

Along with all the glimpses at the set, Wilde also shared a picture of Pugh out of costume to her Instagram story:

Olivia Wilde via Instagram Stories! Looks like she and Florence are spending the evening together after a long day on set! #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/qXXu2wRJ96December 2, 2020

While we still can’t glean much about the plot from the pictures, they do give an indication of the stylish ‘50s suburbia we can expect to see.

Along with Pugh and Styles, Don’t Worry Darling stars director Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, and If Beale Street Could Talk’s KiKi Layne. Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson initially held Styles’ and Layne’s roles respectively, but both reportedly dropped out of the project due to scheduling conflicts.

Principle photography on the film started mid-October, with Wilde marking the occasion with an Instagram post.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) A photo posted by on

Don't Worry Darling doesn't currently have a release date.