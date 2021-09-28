The Boys college spinoff is officially in the works at Amazon

The Boys spinoff set at college is officially moving ahead at Amazon Prime Video.

Variety reports that Amazon has ordered the spinoff to series. News of the project first broke in September 2020.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters will serve as showrunners, after The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg stepped away due to creative differences. The duo are probably best known for co-showrunning Marvel series Agent Carter with Chris Dingess, and have written for Law & Order: SVU and NCIS: Los Angeles. The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is onboard as an executive producer, and creators of the original comic Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson are also involved as executive producers.

"Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days – which is an insane and true fact – our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke said. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele and Tara are stone-cold geniuses, we're thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can't wait for you to see it. Also, Baywatch Nights spun-off from Baywatch, and it had vampires. Vampires!"

The series is said to be "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities," and is "part college show, part Hunger Games." It will star Lizzie Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Jaz Sinclair, Aimee Carrero, Maddie Phillips, and Reina Hardesty.

The Boys season 3 recently wrapped production, but hasn't got a release date just yet.