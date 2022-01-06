The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 includes a deep cut A New Hope Easter egg

Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Book of Boba Fett episode 2! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!

The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 brought some major appearances with it, like new members of the Hutt clan, and a Wookiee who might be making the jump from Star Wars comics to screen.

Two characters who might have slipped under the radar, though, have actually returned from Star Wars: A New Hope. In a flashback to Fett's time with the Tusken Raiders, the former bounty hunter ventures to a cantina on Tatooine. Inside, two people are being menaced by a gang – Fett attacks to steal some speeders, and the people are inadvertently saved.

If you're up to speed on A New Hope's deleted scenes, you might have recognized those characters as Camie and Fixer, two friends of Luke Skywalker's. In A New Hope, they were played by Koo Stark and Anthony Forrest, while Mandy Kowalski and Skyler Bible take over in the series. Check out a side by side comparison below.

Camie and Fixer in A New Hope, Camie and Fixer in #TheBookOfBobaFett

As for the cantina itself, that's Tosche Station, where Luke was infamously headed to pick up some power converters – before the Empire got in the way. It's also where the deleted scene from A New Hope takes place.

The Book of Boba Fett continues each Wednesday, which means we don't have long to find out how Fett's struggle for power against the Hutt twins will turn out.

