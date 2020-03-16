The Batman, The Witcher, and Loki all halt production due to coronavirus pandemic

Several movie and TV productions are going on hiatus due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, including The Batman, The Witcher season 2, and the Loki Disney Plus series.

Warner Bros. and Marvel both made the decision to shut down The Batman and Loki respectively for two weeks. Variety is reporting that it is unclear at this moment as to whether it affects the former’s 2021 release date, while Deadline also confirms that fellow Marvel Phase 4 TV shows, WandaVision and Falcon and The Winter Soldier, won’t continue production either for the time being.

The Batman has recently stepped up its teasers, including official shots of the Batmobile, plus an all-too-brief look at Robert Pattinson’s Batsuit.

The Witcher production is also taking steps against the COVID-19 pandemic, shuttering on-location filming in England until the end of the month (via The Wrap).

The latest wave of shutdowns adds to the ever-growing list of those affected by the coronavirus and the increased likelihood of quarantine measures being put in place across the globe.

Stranger Things season 4 (alongside dozens of other Netflix shows and movies), won’t be filming, nor will several live-action Disney projects, including MCU newcomer Shang-Chi.

Elsewhere, the likes of No Time to Die and Fast and Furious 9 have been delayed, while A Quiet Place Part 2 and Mulan have been pulled and given indefinite release dates just weeks before they were due to show in cinemas.

