Netflix halts Stranger Things season 4 production, along with dozens of other TV shows and movies

Netflix is suspending production on all of their scripted TV shows and movies in the US and Canada, as growing concerns around the novel coronavirus continue to affect release schedules and events.

Of course, Netflix's decision means a potential delay for Stranger Things Season 4 , but it also means a long list of other movies and TV series are being slowed down. The two-week production suspension, which begins Monday, March 16, will last for at least two weeks (via Deadline ).

No word yet on how this will affect production on Netflix series and movies outside the US, like the wildly-popular Witcher TV series , whose second season is currently being filmed. Apparently, those cases will be reviewed individually, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see Netflix productions outside the US halted for health concerns related to the coronavirus.

With any luck, the production halt won't extend too long past the two week minimum. The first Stranger Things season 4 trailer excited us by confirming Hopper is still alive, while a recent tease from Netflix’s Momita SenGupta called the new season "bigger, bolder and more intricate than ever." It certainly won't be easy waiting for Stranger Things season 4, but it's easy to understand that the health and safety of its cast and crew is paramount in these trying times.

Other major companies are making similar decisions to Netflix, such as Disney, who on Friday halted production on seven live-action movies in the wake of the coronavirus.