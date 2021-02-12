The Batman spin-off series will crossover with the Robert Pattinson film

The Batman HBO Max spin-off series will crossover with the Robert Pattinson-starring film, it has been revealed.

Speaking to The Wrap (via Comic Book), Casey Bloys, HBO Max content chief, said: "Matt Reeves is obviously a producer on Gotham City PD. We don't want to reserve characters just for films or for TV. There should be kind of some fluidity between them. So that is the idea. I mean, we're in very early stages on that. So I don't want to suggest that any one character will be. But yes, that is, generally speaking, that is the idea, that there will be crossover."

While this doesn't actually suggest that we'll be seeing Battinson on the small screen, it's still exciting to find out that the film and series will be connected to this extent. Plus, Bloys seems to have revealed the spin-off's title: Gotham City PD.

The series will be set in the first year of Batman's tenure as a vigilante in Gotham City, with the Matt Reeves-directed film, aptly titled The Batman, picking up in year two. The HBO Max project will focus on corruption in the city's police force. Originally, Boardwalk Empire creator and The Sopranos writer/producer Terrence Winter was on board to showrun, but he has since stepped away and been replaced by Joe Barton, who wrote and created the crime drama Giri/Haji.

It remains to be seen which characters from The Batman could be popping up in the series, and we're still a while out from The Batman's March 4, 2022 release date, so we'll have to wait a bit to get a better idea.

