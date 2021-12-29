The Batman HBO Max release date has been revealed

The Batman's HBO Max release date has been revealed, and it's arriving just over a month after the film hits theaters.

In 2021, all of Warner Bros.' theatrical releases debuted simultaneously on HBO Max for no extra charge, including the likes of The Suicide Squad, The Matrix Resurrections, and Dune.

That release strategy is firmly in the rearview mirror, though, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has confirmed The Batman will be arriving to HBO Max over a month after its theatrical debut.

"The Batman's going to show up on day 46 on HBO Max," Kilar told the Recode podcast. 46 days on from the March 4 release date is April 19, 2022.

It's not just The Batman landing on the streamer soon after release, either. Kilar added that Black Adam, The Flash, Elvis, and other movies would arrive to HBO Max on day 46.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular caped crusader, while Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman, Paul Dano is the Riddler, Colin Farrell is the Penguin, Jeffrey Wright is Jim Gordon, and Andy Serkis is Alfred Pennyworth. The film looks like it's shaping up to be a dark, brooding detective tale, with Batman and Riddler going head to head.

It also seems the movie might be introducing a new version of the Joker. Though unconfirmed, there is a theory that Eternals' Barry Keoghan will be playing the Clown Prince of Crime in the movie, and the international trailer seems to tease the Joker's presence. Keoghan's casting has seemingly been confirmed by Warner Bros., but it remains to be seen if he'll be stepping into the shoes of the iconic villain.

The Batman arrives March 4, 2022. Until then, check out our guide on how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.