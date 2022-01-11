Will The Batman be delayed? Warner Bros. boss gives an update

The Batman has had its fair share of delays, and with COVID cases again on the rise, its March release date may be looking like less of a sure thing.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar has given an update on the film's release, though – and it's good news.

"We're certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron," Kilar told Puck News (H/T ComicBook.com). "We feel good about the date right now. We're gonna watch it day by day."

The Batman was originally set for a June 2021 release date, and was then shuffled to October 2021, then again to its current March 2022 slot. While the pandemic has ramped up in recent weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home has become one of the highest grossing movies of all time with an exclusive theatrical run.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular vigilante, with Paul Dano playing the Riddler, the film's main villain. Colin Farrell plays the Penguin, while Zoë Kravitz is Catwoman, Andy Serkis is Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright is Jim Gordon. Barry Keoghan has also joined the cast, potentially as the Joker – though that's unconfirmed. Matt Reeves directs.

New photos from the movie were recently unveiled, revealing the best look yet at the Riddler's unsettling costume, as well as Gordon and Batman apparently working together in a morgue.

The film also has two HBO Max spin-offs in the works – one a series focusing on corruption in the Gotham City Police Department, and another about Farrell's Penguin.

The Batman is due to arrive this March 4. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.