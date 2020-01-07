The Batman casts Colin Farrell as Penguin, director Matt Reeves confirms

In the past, Reeves has used Twitter to announce casting news of major characters, posting GIFs of actors and hinting toward their roles in the caption. The latest is especially coy, but nonetheless seems to confirm that Farrell will be playing another foe of the Dark Knight, The Penguin. Rumors of the casting first circulated in November, but now it's official.

Wait — is that you, #Oz ? 🦇 pic.twitter.com/xHj9m6OXhfJanuary 6, 2020

Reeves' tweet shows Farrell shrugging his shoulders in a befuddled state, accompanied by the caption "Wait - is that you, #Oz?" Penguin's real name is Oswald Cobblepot, in case the reference wasn't clear. It isn't quite as direct as Reeves' other Twitter announcements, but it's hard to interpret the tweet as anything other than Farrell as Penguin.

Reeves most recently tweeted casting news confirming Peter Sarsgaard in an unknown role, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone , and Andy Serkis as the Batman's butler and right-hand man, Alfred Pennyworth .

The Dark Knight has a lot on his hands in The Batman, with Farrell's Penguin joining Paul Dano's The Riddler and Zoe Kravitz' Catwoman as villains. Robert Pattinson, who leads the cast as The Batman's titular hero, recently told The New York Times that his Batman is far from an archetypal comic book movie hero, describing him as a "complicated character" whose "morality is a bit off."